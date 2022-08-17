Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,826 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,408 shares of company stock valued at $40,110,029. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.4 %

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.36.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.35.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

