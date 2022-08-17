Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $500,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 995 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $503.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.25.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

