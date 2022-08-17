Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $103.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. Mizuho lifted their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.84.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

