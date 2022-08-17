Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $538,000 Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 5.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $329.20 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.