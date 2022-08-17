Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $509,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Cintas by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cintas by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $437.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.51.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

