First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,310 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

