33,067 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,067 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $724,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $168,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FCF. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.