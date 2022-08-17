Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,270 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OVV. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

