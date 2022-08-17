Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,502.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after buying an additional 217,841 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

