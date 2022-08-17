Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,944 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PPL by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 287,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 66.2% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,004 shares of company stock worth $1,742,702. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

