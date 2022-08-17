Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $157,875,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $108,505,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in EQT by 125.7% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,354 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EQT by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,392,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,746 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. EQT’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

