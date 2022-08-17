Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 235,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 16,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3 %

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $177.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

