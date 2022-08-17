Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $645,000 Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,405,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,695,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SLM by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

