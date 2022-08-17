Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $233.54 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.47 and a 200-day moving average of $207.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.