Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,701,000 after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,244,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 409,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after buying an additional 281,869 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

Shares of HI opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.