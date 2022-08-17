Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $219.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.37.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.74.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

