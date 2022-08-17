Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,586 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in American States Water by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in American States Water by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.44. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.30%.

In related news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at $529,935.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

