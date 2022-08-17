Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,042 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Moody’s stock opened at $322.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.83.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

