Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $639,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $167.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

