Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $597,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 318,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PNW. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.51. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

