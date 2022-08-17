The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Progressive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Progressive by 1.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 35,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NYSE:PGR opened at $122.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $122.77.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

