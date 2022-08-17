Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $672,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after buying an additional 2,720,790 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after buying an additional 1,064,282 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,814,000 after buying an additional 930,063 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,368 shares of company stock worth $10,172,933 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $82.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

