Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,330 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 284.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,744,000 after acquiring an additional 748,168 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,475 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,762,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 250,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,871,000 after purchasing an additional 138,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,470,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,908,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Republic International Stock Performance

In related news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell bought 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

