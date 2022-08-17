Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,580 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 197,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Masco by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Masco by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

