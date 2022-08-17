Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $653,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $584.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $491.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.95. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $588.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.