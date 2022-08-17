Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $658,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 120,000.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $173.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.83 and its 200-day moving average is $171.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

