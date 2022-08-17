Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $22,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 630,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $131.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.15. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.81.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

