Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 556 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,857,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 567,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 547,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 140,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

JQUA stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

