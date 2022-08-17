Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $23,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 38.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $182.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

