Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,938,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,469 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $23,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after acquiring an additional 494,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,379 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,374,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,985,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 332,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,050,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

MRC Global Price Performance

MRC stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.48 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

