Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $300.48 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.83 and a 200-day moving average of $269.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

