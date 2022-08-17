Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 34,500 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $23,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

Shares of URTH stock opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $103.44 and a 12-month high of $136.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30.

