Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $24 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.96.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

