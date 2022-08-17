Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 249,268 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249,268 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $24,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth $2,164,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth $1,082,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth $1,747,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of RYI opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.15. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 3.77%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

