Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,161 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $24,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

NYSE GRMN opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.31 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

