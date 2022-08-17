Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 158,165 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $23,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seagen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,500,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $268,295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,661,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,347 shares of company stock worth $8,029,876. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $170.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.62 and a 200-day moving average of $148.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.57. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.79.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

