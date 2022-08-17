Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,433,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 846,198 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $24,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWO. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,542 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5,407.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 717,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 591,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,097,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,645,000 after buying an additional 531,039 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $174,425.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,754.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 19,213 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $174,425.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,754.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,421 shares of company stock valued at $431,131. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

