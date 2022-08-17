FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Decreased by Analyst

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.43. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

MRO has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

