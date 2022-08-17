Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 31,342 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,342 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $137.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.82.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.17.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

