Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $27,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $266,519,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,840 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 181.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,548 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,661,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,187,000 after acquiring an additional 742,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,064,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,670,000 after acquiring an additional 717,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $109.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

