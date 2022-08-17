B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 2,371 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.80.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE EXR opened at $212.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

