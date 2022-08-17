Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,387 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $27,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

VMI stock opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $289.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,295 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,352. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

