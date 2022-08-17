Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $27.35 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $27,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have recently commented on A shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $132.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

