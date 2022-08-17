Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 18,920 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,920 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $28,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. Compass Point downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Insider Activity

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.38 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.98.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.80%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

