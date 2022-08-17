Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,899,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,531,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 20.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Rattler Midstream Trading Down 1.7 %

Rattler Midstream Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Rattler Midstream LP has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.