Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 34,505 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 137.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,878 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,933,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $210,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,386 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 752.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,005,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,508,000 after purchasing an additional 887,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

COP opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.95. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

