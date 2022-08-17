Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 207,700 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $27,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,687.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,051,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,368 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,021,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 951,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after purchasing an additional 833,501 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,489,000 after purchasing an additional 603,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 846,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after acquiring an additional 524,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.