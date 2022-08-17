B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 145.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 842,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after buying an additional 822,034 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,130,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,429,000 after buying an additional 224,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,213,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $171.58 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 92.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

