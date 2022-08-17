B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Trimble by 10,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,862 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,076,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,389,000 after purchasing an additional 980,979 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Trimble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after acquiring an additional 555,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Trimble by 11,428.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 415,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 411,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.42.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,676 shares of company stock worth $1,500,337. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.