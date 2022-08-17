Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $25,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 180.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,186 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,606,000 after acquiring an additional 130,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,029. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $712.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $662.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $691.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.31.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

